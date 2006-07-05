More Happy Trails for AMC

AMC scored big again with the second part of its two-part original movie, Broken Trail, pulling in 9.77 million total viewers June 26 at 8 p.m. - the most viewers of any cable program for the week ending July 2, according to Nielsen Media Research. Part one of the network's first original movie nearly tripled the network's ratings record on June 25, averaging 7.7 million total viewers.

BET's BET Awards took the second most-viewed slot for the week, averaging 6.64 million total viewers June 27 from 8 to 11 p.m., followed by WWE wrestling on USA at 10 p.m. June 26 and TNT's new episode of The Closer that night at 9 p.m., which averaged 5.86 million and 5.59 million total viewers, respectively.

The top networks overall in prime for the week were USA, which averaged 2.52 million total viewers, TNT with 2.42 million, non-ad-supported Disney with 2.32 million and AMC with 1.98 million.