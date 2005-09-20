More Green For Muppet Broccoli Study

President Bush, the elder, may not like Broccoli, but maybe if a veggie-munching Muppet had been around when he was in knee britches, his diet might have been different.

The Dr. Robert C. Atkins Foundation has given Sesame Workshop a $73,000 grant to expand research into its "Elmo/Broccoli" study, which it presented last summer at a Federal Trade Commission/Industry workshop on obesity and food marketing to kids. The "strongly confirmed" the connection between character branding and food appeal.

In advance of the same conference, several deals were announced to put popular commercial TV characters like SpongeBob on packages of spinach, broccoli and carrots.

