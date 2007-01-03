More Golden Globes Presenters Announced

The final presenters have been set for NBC's Golden Globes broadcast and the new headliners include some of last year's big winners.



George Clooney and Rachel Weisz, who got the best actor and actress nods at last year's ceremonies, will be joined by newly named Sarah Jessica Parter and ER's John Stamos to hand out the statues at the 64th annual presentation.



Already lined up to present are Felicity Huffman, Salma Hayek, Ben Stiller, Justin Timberlake and Reese Witherspoon.



The show airs on NBC Monday, January 15 from the Beverly Hilton Hotel.



