More Fisher Stations Add This TV

Fisher-owned KOMO Seattle and Eugene (Ore.) stations KVAL, KCBY and KPIC are adding the movie channel This TV to their digital tiers. The stations join Fisher's KATU Portland, which has already launched the channel.

This TV, a joint venture between MGM and Weigel Broadcasting, offers films from MGM's vast library, as well as a trove of TV programs.

KOMO is set to launch This in the spring, and the Eugene stations will go in the fall.

"Partnering with This provides our stations with an additional stream of high-quality content for our viewers and a very attractive environment for our advertisers," said Fisher Senior V.P. of Operations Rob Dunlop. "The programming is top-notch."

MGM Broadcast Strategy Executive V.P. John Bryan calls This a "turn-key offering" for stations. "We are excited that consumers in Portland are already enjoying the channel," he said, "and look forward to the launches in Seattle and Eugene."