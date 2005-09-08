More Emmy Presenters Announced

It turns out Scrubs star Zach Braff will get to be on TV this fall after all.

While his NBC sitcom did not make the fall lineup despite his first Emmy nomination (NBC says the show will return sometime this season), Braff heads the latest round of presenters announced for next Sunday’s Emmy Awards on CBS.

Joining Braff are Geena Davis (ABC’s Commander In Chief), Adrian Grenier (HBO’s Entourage), Alyson Hannigan (CBS’s How I Met Your Mother), Hugh Laurie (Fox’s House) and Chris O’Donnell (Fox’s Head Cases).