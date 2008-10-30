More 'Dad,' Less 'King' On Fox
By B&C Staff
Fox’s popular American Dad has been picked up for a fifth season.
Seth MacFarlane’s animated staple is currently in its fourth season as part of the network's successful cartoon cadre.
The network has also decided that King of the Hill’s most recent order of 13 episodes will be its last. The show should wrap sometime next season.
