More channels grab Rob Nelson
Twentieth TV has added a number of new clearances for upcoming talker The
Rob Nelson Show, and it is now sold in more than 55 percent of the country
for its fall debut.
New markets signed on for the one-hour daily show include WCCB-TV Charlotte,
N.C.; WFTX-TV Ft. Myers, Fla.; and XETV-TV San Diego.
Nelson's show has already been sold on the co-owned Fox TV
stations.
