More channels get Good Day Live

Twentieth Television is expanding its syndication test run for

Hollywood-based Good Day Live.

Late last year, the distributor launched the show on seven co-owned Fox TV

stations.

It is now adding six additional markets -- WTTG Washington, D.C.; WJBK-TV

Detroit; KRIV-TV Houston; WJW-TV Cleveland; KSTU-TV Salt Lake City; and WBRC-TV

Birmingham, Ala.

The six additional stations will start airing the daytime strip March 18.

Twentieth executives have used such a slow rollout process previously with

syndicated court series Texas Justice, which debuted in national

syndication last month.