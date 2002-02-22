More channels get Good Day Live
Twentieth Television is expanding its syndication test run for
Hollywood-based Good Day Live.
Late last year, the distributor launched the show on seven co-owned Fox TV
stations.
It is now adding six additional markets -- WTTG Washington, D.C.; WJBK-TV
Detroit; KRIV-TV Houston; WJW-TV Cleveland; KSTU-TV Salt Lake City; and WBRC-TV
Birmingham, Ala.
The six additional stations will start airing the daytime strip March 18.
Twentieth executives have used such a slow rollout process previously with
syndicated court series Texas Justice, which debuted in national
syndication last month.
