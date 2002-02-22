Trending

More channels get Good Day Live

By

Twentieth Television is expanding its syndication test run for
Hollywood-based Good Day Live.

Late last year, the distributor launched the show on seven co-owned Fox TV
stations.

It is now adding six additional markets -- WTTG Washington, D.C.; WJBK-TV
Detroit; KRIV-TV Houston; WJW-TV Cleveland; KSTU-TV Salt Lake City; and WBRC-TV
Birmingham, Ala.

The six additional stations will start airing the daytime strip March 18.

Twentieth executives have used such a slow rollout process previously with
syndicated court series Texas Justice, which debuted in national
syndication last month.