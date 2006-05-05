More CARU Changes Coming, Says Jaffe

Dan Jaffe, executive VP of the Association of National Advertisers, says to look for more recommendations for changes to the Children's Advertising Review Unit in June.

Jodie Bernstein, formerly head of the FTC's consumer protection bureau, is undertaking the top-to-bottom review, which Jaffee says will lead to the formal recommendations.

The FTC and the Department of Health and Human Services this week released a report including pushing for a number of changes to CARU, which reviews ads for violations of industry self-regulation on marketing to children.

CARU has already made some changes reflecting the work product of a summer seminar on childhood obesity and food marketing hosted by the FTC and HHS, but in his blog at http://ana.blogs.com/jaffe/2006/05/the_food_front.html, Jaffee suggests more are on the way.