More cable operators adjusting rates

The success of direct-broadcast satellite and, to a lesser extent, cable

overbuilders is allowing more incumbent cable franchises to free themselves of

local regulation of basic rates by proving that they face effective competition

in their markets.

A funny thing is happening, however, FCC staffers said: There have been far

fewer requests for official certification of that effective-competition status

than expected.

Rather than applying for FCC approval, franchises that believe they qualify

are simply giving themselves the green light to adjust rates. If competitors or

consumers complain, then the incumbent operators argue effective

competition.

That was the case in the Los Angeles area, for example, where Altrio

Communications Inc. complained about Adelphia Communications Corp.'s

cost-cutting in neighborhoods Altrio has entered.

More of these spats are expected as DBS and overbuilder penetration

increases. Freed of basic-rate oversight, incumbents are allowed to advertise

uniform rates across their clusters rather than charging separate levies set by

the communities' municipal authorities.