More Bucks for Bobblehead Barker

Delivery Agent Inc., the company that pitches everything from Monk Bobbleheads to View Coffee mugs has raised an additional $18.5 million in venture capital to bring its total to $35 million.

The company runs the online stores for a more than a hundred studios and networks including NBC, ABC,and most recently, MTV, hawking branded items and "as seen on" merchandise.

The company was launched in 2001 and has since created over 40 branded online shopping sites.