More b’cast journalists die in Baghdad

A 24-year-old British free-lance broadcast journalist was shot and killed on a

Baghdad street corner Saturday.

Richard Wilde was believed to be on his way to Iraq's vandalized Natural

History Museum to research a story when he was shot at close range by an

assailant who then disappeared.

According to international group the Committee to Protect Journalists,

that brings to 16 the number of journalists killed since the hostilities in Iraq

began March 20.

That number includes Jeremy Little, a 27-year-old Australian free-lance

soundman working for NBC, who died Sunday from injuries suffered in a grenade

attack.

Embedded with U.S. troops, Little, 27, was wounded June 29 when insurgents

fired a rocket-propelled grenade at the military vehicle in which he was riding.

NBC News said he died of post-operative complications while being treated at

a hospital in Germany.

Wilde had only been in Iraq a few weeks and had hopes of becoming a war

correspondent, reports said.

Wilde had sold some footage to a few British networks, according to reports.

CPJ executive director Ann Cooper said, "Their

deaths are a tragic reminder that reporting from Iraq remains fraught with

risks."