More b’cast journalists die in Baghdad
A 24-year-old British free-lance broadcast journalist was shot and killed on a
Baghdad street corner Saturday.
Richard Wilde was believed to be on his way to Iraq's vandalized Natural
History Museum to research a story when he was shot at close range by an
assailant who then disappeared.
According to international group the Committee to Protect Journalists,
that brings to 16 the number of journalists killed since the hostilities in Iraq
began March 20.
That number includes Jeremy Little, a 27-year-old Australian free-lance
soundman working for NBC, who died Sunday from injuries suffered in a grenade
attack.
Embedded with U.S. troops, Little, 27, was wounded June 29 when insurgents
fired a rocket-propelled grenade at the military vehicle in which he was riding.
NBC News said he died of post-operative complications while being treated at
a hospital in Germany.
Wilde had only been in Iraq a few weeks and had hopes of becoming a war
correspondent, reports said.
Wilde had sold some footage to a few British networks, according to reports.
CPJ executive director Ann Cooper said, "Their
deaths are a tragic reminder that reporting from Iraq remains fraught with
risks."
