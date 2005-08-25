More 18-34s This Summer, Says Nielsen

Local people meters (LPMs) recorded higher levels of young adult viewership this July than set meters and diaries did in the same month last year, Nielsen Media Research announced Thursday.

In six markets where Nielsen has deployed LPMs, the number of 18-34-year-old viewers has increased in almost all time periods this summer compared to last, the ratings company said.

The time period that showed the greatest percent increases in all six markets were early morning (weekdays, 5-7 a.m.), overnight (weekdays, 1-5 a.m.) and Saturdays (7 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Nielsen did not release ratings to accompany the market-by-market percentage increases.

Washington, San Francisco and Philadelphia showed an increase in prime time among 18-34s.

For the study, Nielsen compared LPM data from July 2005 with diary and set meter samples from the 2004 July sweeps. It drew measurements from markets where LPMs have been rolled out since 2004: New York, Washington, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Chicago. (Boston received the meters in 2002, but was not included in the study.)

Thursday’s announcement was part of Nielsen’s ongoing campaign to compare the LPM data with the older set-meter and diary systems to counter critics who say LPMs undercount minorities and young viewers.

Washington had the most dramatic change this summer, with increases in 18-34 viewership for every single hour and daypart. Nielsen reported that the total day average for the Washington market jumped 83% from July 2004 to July 2005.

Philadelphia had the second-biggest year-to-year change, at 56%, followed by San Francisco at 55%.