Moran To Head MTV Ad Sales

MTV President Christina Norman will put Sean Moran in charge of advertising sales for MTV, MTV2, MTVU and MTV broadband, according to people familiar with the change.

Moran was most recently senior VP of ad sales for VH1, working for Norman when she was president of the channel. Insiders characterized the move as Norman’s bringing “her guy” with her. Moran replaces Ron Furman, who was named senior VP of MTV ad sales around the time Norman took over the network group last spring. But Furman and Norman clashed, say people inside the company, and Furman left at year-end. Moran, who will be responsible for nearly $1 billion in ad sales, was still negotiating his deal at press time.