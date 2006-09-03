Moosejaw Loves John Stewart

The folks at Moosejaw Mountaineering have hit on a way to incorporate their love for The Daily ShowWith Jon Stewart into their marketing strategy.

For its fall catalogue, the Michigan-based outdoor retailer included a message on the order form requesting that patrons pass their used catalogues on to Ed Helms of Comedy Central’s Daily Show, at the network’s New York headquarters.

Apparently, it isn’t the first time Moosejaw has expressed an affinity with the late-night show. For the past three years, the company, which routinely infuses its catalogues and Website with humorous non-sequiturs and absurdist musings, has printed similar forwarding requests for various Daily Show players, including Stewart, Stephen Colbert and Rob Corddry, as well as Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Larry David.

"We just love the show," says Moosejaw founder Robert Wolfe, explaining that the messages are meant as a tribute and that customers have told him they’ve forwarded their catalogues accordingly.

Though he confesses to an innocent wish that a catalogue might land in the right hands and win Moosejaw a guest appearance on the show, Wolfe hopes the tribute hasn’t offended anyone.

A Daily Show spokesman was unaware of any catalogue onslaught but says, "If it was meant as a sincere form of homage, we don’t mind."

"Fortunately," he adds, "the show has a very good recycling program."