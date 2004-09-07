Moore Wants Fahrenheit on TV

Filmmaker Michael Moore will not pursue a "Best Documentary" Oscar for Fahrenheit 9/11. Instead, he wants to broadcast the controversial documentary on television before the upcoming presidential election.

Moore will try to reach an agreement with the film’s DVD distributor to broadcast the film, which is highly critical of the Bush administration. So far, the company has refused to permit a broadcast.

“If there is even the remotest of chances that I can get this film seen by a few million more Americans before election day, then that is more important to me than winning another documentary Oscar,” Moore said in a statement posted on his Web site (www.michaelmoore.com). “I have already won a Best Documentary statue. Having a second one would be nice, but not as nice as getting this country back in the hands of the majority.”

Academy Awards eligibility rules forbid the airing of a documentary on television (or an Internet transmission) within nine months of its theatrical release. The deadline for filing a Best Documentary entry form was Sept. 1.

Fahrenheit is still eligible for a Best Picture Oscar nomination, however, which Moore hasn’t ruled out. In his Web site posting, the filmmaker was somewhat pessimistic about his chances of airing the documentary.

“Don't get your hopes up for seeing Fahrenheit 9/11 on TV before the election. In fact, I would count on NOT seeing it there (you know me, I'm always going after something I probably shouldn't),” Moore said. He encouraged readers to seek out the film in theaters and on a DVD release that will include additional footage.

Fahrenheit 9/11, which cost $6 million to make, has taken in $117 million at the box office.