Moore news at 11
WCBS-TV New York anchor Cindy Hsu has been tapped to narrate Clement Moore's
classic, Twas the Night Before Christmas (technically A Visit from St.
Nicholas), for the Boston Pops Holiday Concert Sunday, Dec. 15, performed at
the New Jersey Performing Arts Center.
Past participants have included Ben Affleck, Conan O'Brien and quarterback
Drew Bledsoe.
