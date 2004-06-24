Moore Boosts Stephanopoulos

An exclusive interview with controversial filmmaker Michael Moore last Sunday drove ABC's This Week with George Stephanopoulos into second place among total viewers, beating CBS' Face the Nation by 40,000 people.

Among adults 25-54, the demographic news programs seek, This Week was up 80% year to year at a 0.9/6, just edging out Face the Nation with a 0.9/5.

The show also was up 49% in total viewers. Overall, NBC's Meet the Press remained the top-rated show, with 3.7 million total viewers and a 1.1 rating/7 share among adults 25-54. Fox News Sunday was fourth with 1.3 million total viewers and a .4/3 in the demo.