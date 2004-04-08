Moonves, Whiting on Hot Seat at TVB

Broadcasting & Cable editor in chief J. Max Robins will conduct a one-on-one interview with CBS chairman and CEO Les Moonves April 15 at the Television Advertising Bureau’s annual conference. Robins and Moonves will discuss the upfront process and the current television landscape.

Also at TVB, B&C editor at large Harry Jessell will grill Nielsen Media Research president and CEO Susan Whiting on local people meters and other ratings issues.

Earlier this week, Whiting announced that Nielsen was delaying the rollout of the New York local people meter system. Critics of the system allege that it undercounts minority and ethnic audiences.

Whiting said the delay was to execute a "detailed communications initiative," not to correct any methodological flaws in the service.

The TVB marketing conference will partner with the New York International Auto Show for the third time and will take place at New York’s Javits Convention Center.