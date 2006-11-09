Moonves Taking CES Stage

CBS President/CEO Les Moonves will deliver a keynote address at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this January, Consumer Electronics Association CEO Gary Shapiro said at a New York press event Wednesday afternoon.

Moonves, who will speak on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2007, joins a distinguished list of CES keynoters that includes Bill Gates, chairman, Microsoft; Ed Zander, chairman and CEO, Motorola Inc.; Robert Iger, president and CEO, The Walt Disney Co.; and Michael Dell, chairman, Dell Inc.

The keynote addresses have actually been moved to a large ballroom at the Venetian Hotel this year to provide more room for attendees than the cramped confines of the Las Vegas Hilton.

Shapiro said that Moonves' late addition was important and could be interpreted as a further sign of the content and electronics industries working together.

Of course, the timing probably had more to do with the fact that ex-Viacom CEO Tom Freston was originally slated to be a CES keynote speaker before his departure in early September. CEA sent out a press release announcing the addition of Freston to the CES lineup just days before his ouster from Viacom.

When pressed on this point, Shapiro was typically diplomatic regarding Moonves' appearance, but did concede that, "It's fair to say he's a replacement."