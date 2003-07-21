Moonves: Still working on Hillbillies

CBS chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves told critics meeting in Los Angeles

Sunday at the annual press tour that the network still hasn't dropped the idea

of a reality-based version of The Beverly Hillbillies, despite criticism

from some Southerners and others.

"Obviously, there's a lot more controversy involved with the show than I

would have ever imagined there would be, including from many labor unions," he

said.

Moonves said he was amazed that in the midst of Senate debate over whether

the United States should invade Iraq, Sen. Zell Miller (D-Ga.) "made a 15-minute

speech berating CBS and me personally for this, which sort of shocked me

considering the world events and what I always thought the United States Senate

was supposed to do."

On another matter, Moonves said he hopes series star Ray Romano and Phil

Rosenthal, the executive producer of Everybody Loves Raymond, stay for

another season past the one upcoming, although both have made noise about

leaving.

"We're working on them. We're doing everything we can, but it very well may

be the last year for Raymond," Moonves said.

"What would keep them going?" a critic asked Moonves, who deadpanned: "I would

think money should have an effect ... It's very hard to walk away from that.

We're working on Ray's wife and kids, as well."