Moonves: Stations Could Go Dark on TWC

As the expiration date for its retransmission

consent agreement with Time Warner Cable draws near, CBS CEO Les Moonves issued

a memo to employees Tuesday stating that its stations in several key markets

could go dark later this week.

CBS and Time Warner Cable have been embroiled in a war of

words over the past few days, as the cable operator claims the broadcaster is

demanding a rate increase that is more than 600% above what other CBS

affiliates charge. CBS claims it is seeking fair compensation for its programming,

which is among the highest rated on television.

"This dispute has escalated over the past few days, and

there is a very real threat that Time Warner Cable is going to drop our

stations in New York, Los Angeles and Dallas (and possibly Showtime) off the

air Thursday morning," Moonves wrote in the memo. "As you can imagine, we don't

take this situation lightly."

