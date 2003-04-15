Moonves reups with CBS
Leslie Moonves has signed a new deal with CBS to remain at the network
through 2007, he confirmed Monday.
As part of Moonves' new contract, he takes the title of chairman and CEO of
the network, a move up from his previous title of president and CEO.
Moonves started at CBS as head of entertainment eight years ago, and he later
was given control of CBS news, sports, sales, marketing and other divisions.
He took over leadership for Viacom Inc. sister network UPN in 2001.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.