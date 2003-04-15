Moonves reups with CBS

Leslie Moonves has signed a new deal with CBS to remain at the network

through 2007, he confirmed Monday.

As part of Moonves' new contract, he takes the title of chairman and CEO of

the network, a move up from his previous title of president and CEO.

Moonves started at CBS as head of entertainment eight years ago, and he later

was given control of CBS news, sports, sales, marketing and other divisions.

He took over leadership for Viacom Inc. sister network UPN in 2001.