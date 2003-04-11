Moonves plays pool
Just because CBS airs coverage of the NCAA Basketball Tournament doesn't mean
that president and CEO Leslie Moonves has to recuse himself from the office
pool.
Moonves took sixth place and $125 in a Hollywood pool that also included
Twentieth Century Fox Television president Gary Newman, Warner Bros. Domestic
Television president Dick Robertson, The Bachelor's creator and executive
producer Mike Fleiss, CBS Entertainment president Nancy Tellem and ABC executive
vice president of entertainment Mark Pedowitz.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.