Moonves plays pool

By

Just because CBS airs coverage of the NCAA Basketball Tournament doesn't mean
that president and CEO Leslie Moonves has to recuse himself from the office
pool.

Moonves took sixth place and $125 in a Hollywood pool that also included
Twentieth Century Fox Television president Gary Newman, Warner Bros. Domestic
Television president Dick Robertson, The Bachelor's creator and executive
producer Mike Fleiss, CBS Entertainment president Nancy Tellem and ABC executive
vice president of entertainment Mark Pedowitz.