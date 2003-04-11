Moonves plays pool

Just because CBS airs coverage of the NCAA Basketball Tournament doesn't mean

that president and CEO Leslie Moonves has to recuse himself from the office

pool.

Moonves took sixth place and $125 in a Hollywood pool that also included

Twentieth Century Fox Television president Gary Newman, Warner Bros. Domestic

Television president Dick Robertson, The Bachelor's creator and executive

producer Mike Fleiss, CBS Entertainment president Nancy Tellem and ABC executive

vice president of entertainment Mark Pedowitz.