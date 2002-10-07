Moonves plays Pasadena
CBS may still be chasing NBC for rating points on Thursday nights, but CBS is
getting more bang for its buck, CBS Television president Leslie Moonves told a
roomful of Merrill Lynch & Co. investment bankers in Pasadena, Calif.
To loosen up the crowd, Moonves opened with a joke. The reason CBS is happier
with its Thursday-night performance than the numbers might indicate, he said,
"is because NBC pays each of its Friends $1 million each week.
Meanwhile, we take 16 complete strangers, drop them in the middle of nowhere for
more than a month with no food and no shelter, and in the end, give only one of
them $1 million just once."
It got big laughs, Moonves reports.
