Moonves Names Top Talkers

Viacom Inc. co-president Leslie Moonves has created a new group to oversee internal and external communications for the expanded lineup of businesses he runs.

Viacom divided up responsibilities for its various operations under Moonves and Co-President Tom Freston following the departure of Mel Karmazin last June.

Topping the new group is Gil Schwartz as executive VP of the CBS Communications Group, which will handle the CBS and UPN networks, Viacom TV stations, Paramount Television, Infinity Broadcasting, Viacom Outdoor, CBS News and CBS Sports.

Schwartz had been EVP, communications, for CBS.

Chris Ender and Dana McClintock, who had been senior VPs of the CBS Communications Group on the West and East Coasts, respectively, will be SVPs of the new group, reporting to Schwartz.

Ender will head up publicity and communications for CBS Entertainment, Paramount Network Television, Paramount Domestic Television, King World Productions, CBS/Paramount International Television and UPN entertainment on both coasts.

McClintock will be in charge of network communications for CBS and UPN East Coast operations, as well as the Viacom TV group, Viacom Outdoor and Infinity Broadcasting.

