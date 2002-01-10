Moonves: More CSI , Burnett, no booze ads
CBS executives said they are developing a potential spinoff of hit drama
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, there are no plans to run liquor ads and
there will be more Carol Burnett specials coming in the not-so-distant
future.
CBS president and CEO Les Moonves addressed the television critics for the
first time in Los Angeles Thursday -- his first public appearance since taking
on responsibility for co-owned Viacom Inc. network United Paramount Network.
Moonves, who met with UPN's staff for the first time last Friday, said his
staff is going through a 'major fact-finding mission' to see what assets can be
brought together.
'I think they have done an extraordinary job. Obviously, they have great
building blocks in Buffy [the Vampire Slayer] and
Enterprise,' Moonves said. 'I think the future is terrific there . We see
synergies there, we see opportunities to work together.'
Moonves said it is possible that some NCAA basketball games could air on UPN
in March.
As for a CSI spinoff, CBS Entertainment president Nancy Tellem said
the network is developing an episode to air later this season that could be
turned into a separate series.
Tellem wouldn't elaborate on what the series will be, but insiders said it
will likely be set in Miami.
As for following NBC's lead on selling liquor ads, Moonves said, 'At the
moment, we are not. We have talked to our affiliates. I don't want to rule it
out for the future forever and ever, but at this point in time, we don't think
it's the right thing to do.'
Moonves said he met with Burnett -- whose highlight special in November set
ratings records -- and the network is working on a number of potential projects
with her.
Once such project, he added, was a remake of Once Upon a Mattress with
Burnett in a lead role.
CBS executives also announced that the next installment of Survivor
will debut Thursday, Feb. 28.
Survivor: Marquesas, which is set on the island of Nuku Hiva in the South
Pacific, will launch the night after CBS broadcasts the Grammy
Awards.
