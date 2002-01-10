Moonves: More CSI , Burnett, no booze ads

CBS executives said they are developing a potential spinoff of hit drama

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, there are no plans to run liquor ads and

there will be more Carol Burnett specials coming in the not-so-distant

future.

CBS president and CEO Les Moonves addressed the television critics for the

first time in Los Angeles Thursday -- his first public appearance since taking

on responsibility for co-owned Viacom Inc. network United Paramount Network.

Moonves, who met with UPN's staff for the first time last Friday, said his

staff is going through a 'major fact-finding mission' to see what assets can be

brought together.

'I think they have done an extraordinary job. Obviously, they have great

building blocks in Buffy [the Vampire Slayer] and

Enterprise,' Moonves said. 'I think the future is terrific there . We see

synergies there, we see opportunities to work together.'

Moonves said it is possible that some NCAA basketball games could air on UPN

in March.

As for a CSI spinoff, CBS Entertainment president Nancy Tellem said

the network is developing an episode to air later this season that could be

turned into a separate series.

Tellem wouldn't elaborate on what the series will be, but insiders said it

will likely be set in Miami.

As for following NBC's lead on selling liquor ads, Moonves said, 'At the

moment, we are not. We have talked to our affiliates. I don't want to rule it

out for the future forever and ever, but at this point in time, we don't think

it's the right thing to do.'

Moonves said he met with Burnett -- whose highlight special in November set

ratings records -- and the network is working on a number of potential projects

with her.

Once such project, he added, was a remake of Once Upon a Mattress with

Burnett in a lead role.

CBS executives also announced that the next installment of Survivor

will debut Thursday, Feb. 28.

Survivor: Marquesas, which is set on the island of Nuku Hiva in the South

Pacific, will launch the night after CBS broadcasts the Grammy

Awards.