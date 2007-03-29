Moonves To Headline Newhouse Breakfast
CBS Corp. President and CEO Leslie Moonves will sit for coffee and questions with New Yorker scribe Ken Auletta as part of the Newhouse School breakfast series in New York. “A Conversation with Les Moonves” goes down June 12 at the W hotel in New York
