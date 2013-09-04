Moonves: Digital Rights Worth Fighting For

An important aspect of its month-long battle

with Time Warner Cable was securing the digital future of content, CBS CEO Les

Moonves said.

"It was important we

take a stand. This is a stand about content and how content is sold and how it

goes to our consumers and how it will be sold in the future when digital

viewing could eclipse more traditional forms of television," Moonves said

in an appearance on CNBC Wednesday morning.

CBS and Time Warner

Cable reached an agreement and CBS programming was restored to Time Warner

Cable subscribers Monday evening.

Terms of the deal

were not disclosed, but Moonves said: "One of the things we won, one of the

things we were fighting for, is the ability to slice and dice our content all

over the place. To put it on Netflix, to put it on Amazon, to let people binge

view. That's our inherent right to do that," he said.

Moonves said that

was important as viewing via digital sources increases and potentially

surpasses traditional distribution.

"I've been in the

network television business for 30 years. I've been hearing about the death of

network television and the death of our product. That's not happening. It's

just changing," he said. "Is it evolving? Absolutely. But at the core it's

still creating hits for both network and cable."

Moonves noted that

young viewers on college campuses have few TVs and watch their shows online.

"But they are getting measure, we are putting more advertising in, we are

getting paid for that," he said.

"The important thing

is exactly that. At the point-and that point is coming very soon-where the

advertising [rates] online will be the same as they are on the network, we

don't care where you watch the shows." He put that timeframe as within 3 to 5

years.

Moonves said that

overall, he was "very pleased with the deal" with Time Warner Cable. He said

that he understood that the public probably resented both sides, but that it

was important to get fair value for the top rated broadcast network from cable

operators via retransmission consent.

He insisted that

CBS' demands were reasonable, labeling Time Warner Cable as a company that

"resented the fact that a broadcast network should get paid."

He added that Time

Warner Cable "was "looking back at a day that was gone 20 years ago that no

longer exists where networks are over the air and free and everyone should be

able to have them."

Moonves said that he

prefers CBS to be available over the air, but that if companies like web-based

Aereo and Time Warner Cable find ways not to pay for CBS content, it might have

to cease broadcast and become a pay channel.

"We could do that if

we were placed into a corner because of business reasons because of an Aereo or

a Time Warner Cable saying they don't want to pay us," he said. "I think it is

highly doubtful that that will ever happen but that threat is out there."

Moonves was asked

about Time Warner Cable's call for the government to review retransmission

rules in the wake of the long CBS blackout. "To get the government

involved is by far a really dumb thing. That's the last thing we want to do."