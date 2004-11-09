Moonves Defends Industry

After one year of guiding his company through the public uproar generated by Janet Jackson's breasts and Dan Rather's phony documents, CBS chairman and Viacom Inc. co-president Les Moonves defended his network and his industry Monday night as he was inducted into Broadcasting & Cable's 14th Annual Hall of Fame.



"I think in the past year broadcasting has taken it on the chin a little too much," he said in his acceptance speech at New York City's Waldorf-Astoria hotel. Broadcasters this year have been threatened with tougher indecency regulation--thanks in large part to Jackson's CBS-aired Super Bowl flash dance--and resurrected Fairness Doctrine rules--partly due to 60 Minutes' reliance on fake documents created to demean President Bush's National Guard service. "In spite of all that's happened," Moonves said he was enormously proud of the network.

Viacom on Friday read the FCC the riot act over the Jackson fine, saying it it stood it could end live broadcasting as we know it.