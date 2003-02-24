Moonves: CBS will take viewers in sweeps

CBS will win February sweeps in viewers by the largest margin since 1993, president and CEO Leslie Moonves said Monday.

Through Sunday, CBS had averaged 13.8 million viewers, while NBC averaged

12.45 million.

Fox was in third with 12.10 million and ABC in fourth with 10.45 million.

CBS also will win February sweeps in households with an 8.9 rating.

NBC is in second in households with a 8.1, Fox is third with a 7.1 and

ABC fourth with a 6.6.

After a highly rated Grammy broadcast Sunday night, CBS squeaked by

ABC in adults 18 through 49, beating ABC by one-tenth of a rating point in the

coveted demographic, 4.1 to 4.0.

Moonves predicted that CBS would maintain third place in the demo through the

end of sweeps on Wednesday.

Moonves congratulated Fox on its pending win in adults 18 through 49, in

which Fox leads NBC by eight-tenths of a ratings point, 5.6 to 4.8, through

Sunday.

Led by Joe Millionaire, last week was Fox's most highly rated week in

adults 18 through 49 in 11 years with the exception of sports, according to

Fox and Nielsen Media Research's preliminary weekly results.

The week was also the network's highest-rated week ever among adults 18

through 49 since Fox became a seven-night-per-week network, and the highest week

ever among total viewers.