Moonves: CBS will take viewers in sweeps
CBS will win February sweeps in viewers by the largest margin since 1993, president and CEO Leslie Moonves said Monday.
Through Sunday, CBS had averaged 13.8 million viewers, while NBC averaged
12.45 million.
Fox was in third with 12.10 million and ABC in fourth with 10.45 million.
CBS also will win February sweeps in households with an 8.9 rating.
NBC is in second in households with a 8.1, Fox is third with a 7.1 and
ABC fourth with a 6.6.
After a highly rated Grammy broadcast Sunday night, CBS squeaked by
ABC in adults 18 through 49, beating ABC by one-tenth of a rating point in the
coveted demographic, 4.1 to 4.0.
Moonves predicted that CBS would maintain third place in the demo through the
end of sweeps on Wednesday.
Moonves congratulated Fox on its pending win in adults 18 through 49, in
which Fox leads NBC by eight-tenths of a ratings point, 5.6 to 4.8, through
Sunday.
Led by Joe Millionaire, last week was Fox's most highly rated week in
adults 18 through 49 in 11 years with the exception of sports, according to
Fox and Nielsen Media Research's preliminary weekly results.
The week was also the network's highest-rated week ever among adults 18
through 49 since Fox became a seven-night-per-week network, and the highest week
ever among total viewers.
