Moonves: CBS in Talks With Google, Others

CBS Chairman Leslie Moonves told Reuters Tuesday that CBS is in talks with Google “about a whole slew of things including video-on-demand” and video search.

Earlier this year, Viacom’s UPN got a taste of a possible Google future when it made the premiere episode of Everybody Hates Chris available for streaming through Google’s site.

Moonves added that talks are also ongoing with other companies like Yahoo and DirecTV and that more deals like the ones NBC did with DirecTV and ABC did with Apple are on the way.

“They need our content, we need their technology,” he said of Google. "We argue about which is more important. I think ultimately my content, no matter how you get it, content is still the most important thing."