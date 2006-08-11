Moon To Rise in February, Says Lifetime

Lifetime says it will debut its four original movies based on Nora Roberts novels in February 2007.



First up is Carolina Moon, which stars Claire Forlani, Dawson's Creek's Oliver Hudson, and Jacqueline Bisset in the story in a murder mystery/romance set in a small North Carolina town.



Currently in preproduction are Blue Smoke, Angels Fall and Montana Sky.



Carolina Moon is from Mandelay Television, whose made-for-TV credits include Fox mini-series, Intensity; TBS' First Daughter; and Showtime series, Brotherhood.

