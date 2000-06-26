Moodys took a shot at Cumulus Media Inc. and Cumulus stock price dove to a 1½-year low last Thursday.

Moody's took a shot at Cumulus Media Inc. and Cumulus' stock price dove to a 1½-year low last Thursday. On June 16, Moody's Investors Service had downgraded the Atlanta-based radio company's ratings to negative from stable. Last Thursday, Cumulus closed at $7.8125 per share, an 18-month low. It edged up Friday and, at midday, was trading at $8.25 per share. Moody's said it downgraded Cumulus's debt ratings because the troubled company will likely have to sell assets and use debt-as opposed to being able to make another public offering-to fund some $420 million worth of pending radio-station deals. Moody's also cited "disappointing margin performance, weak cash-flow generation since the inception of [Cumulus'] acquisition strategy and inability to cover overhead."