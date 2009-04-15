Moody Heads Up New News Corp. Portal

Fox News Executive V.P. of News Editorial John Moody will run a new News Corp. portal "that will allow its worldwide editorial properties to share content and resources across the entire company," News Corp. said in a statement. Moody will collaborate with news chiefs across the News Corp. portfolio to "improve news gathering efficiencies and identify areas of cost savings."

He'll report to Chairman/CEO Rupert Murdoch.

"John's strong editorial judgment is one of the reasons Fox News is the leading news network in America," said Murdoch. "I expect he'll lend the same experience and discipline to this new endeavor."

Moody said he was "honored to embark on this new venture at a critical time in our industry when change so often begets opportunity."