Montel Williams Wants Another Shot
Montel Williams, whose talk show went out of production in March after 17 seasons, is shopping another show to syndicators, Williams' spokeswoman confirmed.
The new program is being developed under the title Living Well With Montel, and is based on the diet and lifestyle book by the same name that Williams published last January.
Syndication executives have met with Williams, but he has yet to secure a distributor.
