Montana lawmen snipe at digital deadline
Montana senators Conrad Burns and Max Baucus are asking the FCC to delay the May 2002 digital TV rollout deadline for stations in markets ranked 75 and higher.
The sparsely populated but large coverage areas of western TV stations make the digital transition especially costly.
"There continues to be too many economic, technical and regulatory issues to allow small market broadcasters to successfully launch" digital TV, the senators wrote.
- Bill McConnell
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.