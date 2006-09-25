Montana Broadcaster Defends Election Ad Stand
The President of the Montana Association of Broadcasters has fired back at critics of his advice to stations on cussing in third-party political ads.
He had advised stations they could get in trouble with the FCC for airing a Democratic campaign ad featuring profanities from former broadcaster Senator Conrad Burns (R-Mont.). According to a report, the ad contained the terms "piss poor" and the Senator's now-oft-ctied assertion that a firefighter hadn't "done a god damned thing."
The FCC is currently rethinking its most recent, stricter, profanity rulings, stemming from the Bono decision. Pre-Bono, profanity was defined by the FCC as blasphemy, but a number of complaints against variations of "damn" and "god damn" have been found not to be indecent, though all such decisions depend on a particular context.
Montana Broadcasters Association President Gregory MacDonald op ed as submitted to various papers follows.
