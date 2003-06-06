Monks upped at Discovery
Discovery Networks U.S. has upped Lauren Monks to director of national sales and marketing.
Monks, most recently manager of national accounts, will now lead marketing strategies to support Discovery's distribution initiatives at MSOs' system and corporate levels.
