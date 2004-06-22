Trending

Monk Sizzles In Summer

By

USA Network's favorite detective Monk continues to surprise in its third season.
The quirky drama attracted 5.5 million viewers June 18 -- the start of a mini summer season -- which makes it the series' most-watched episode (on cable)  with a 4.4 household rating. 
That rating is up 8% from the season-two premiere and a 27% increase over season one.