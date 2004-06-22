Monk Sizzles In Summer
USA Network's favorite detective Monk continues to surprise in its third season.
The quirky drama attracted 5.5 million viewers June 18 -- the start of a mini summer season -- which makes it the series' most-watched episode (on cable) with a 4.4 household rating.
That rating is up 8% from the season-two premiere and a 27% increase over season one.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.