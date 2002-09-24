Monk reupped for second season
No mystery here, USA Network is placing another 13-episode order for its hit
original, Monk.
The quirky detective series has averaged a 3.4 rating on USA, and it is one
of cable's highest-rated originals.
Monk has been also been a strong repeat performer for ABC -- so strong,
in fact, that speculation has swirled that ABC wants a first window on the
show.
As the deal stands, though, USA has rights to the first run. USA president
Doug Herzog has emphasized that Monk is his network's show, but he's also
said there could be compelling business reasons to hand over the first run to
ABC.
For now, season two is slated to air in summer 2003 on USA.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.