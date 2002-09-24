Monk reupped for second season

No mystery here, USA Network is placing another 13-episode order for its hit

original, Monk.

The quirky detective series has averaged a 3.4 rating on USA, and it is one

of cable's highest-rated originals.

Monk has been also been a strong repeat performer for ABC -- so strong,

in fact, that speculation has swirled that ABC wants a first window on the

show.

As the deal stands, though, USA has rights to the first run. USA president

Doug Herzog has emphasized that Monk is his network's show, but he's also

said there could be compelling business reasons to hand over the first run to

ABC.

For now, season two is slated to air in summer 2003 on USA.