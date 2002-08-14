Monk OK on ABC

USA Network's quirky detective drama, Monk, didn't exactly solve ABC's ratings woes in its repurposing debut on the broadcast network Tuesday night.

Monk notched a 2.6 rating among adults 18 through 49 and a 2.9

rating for adults 25 through 54, trailing a Frasier rerun on NBC and Fox's American Idol, according to Nielsen Media Research fast national

ratings. Monk did, however, outdeliver CBS' The Guardian in both

categories.

ABC will reair three more episodes of Monk four days after they

premiere on USA.

ABC executives are satisfied with the first rating for Monk, which came on

as an August replacement for NYPD Blue reruns.

Monk is attracting more viewers and adults 18 through 49 than NYPD

Blue notched last year, an ABC spokesperson said.

Monk, starring Tony Shaloub as a compulsive sleuth, is one of cable's

biggest summer hits. On USA, the series is averaging a 3.4 household rating and

a 2.5 among adults 25 through 54. Its Aug. 13 play on ABC notched a 4.5

household rating, although the broadcast universe is larger than the cable

audience.