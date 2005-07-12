Monk, Murder Rate With Cable Viewers

USA’s Monk notched its highest-ever ratings when it debuted for a fourth season at 10 p.m. Friday, July 8.

The episode earned a 4.8 household rating and 6.4 million viewers – up 8% and 15%, respectively, from last season’s premiere. The episode was also basic cable’s highest rated show for the week ending July 10.

USA still took second in total viewers for the week, averaging 2.3 million total viewers in prime. TNT took first with 2.6 million total viewers.

In other cable ratings news, Lifetime’s original movie, Murder in the Hamptons, earned a 4.4 household rating and 4.8 million total viewers when it debuted at 9 p.m. Monday night.

That makes the drama, about the murder of multi-millionaire Ted Ammon, ad-supported cable’s highest rated original movie of the year, according to the network.