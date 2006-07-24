Monk Gets Syndie Weekend Play
By Jim Benson
NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution has licensed weekend barter runs of off-network Monk episodes in the top three markets starting in fall 2008.
Monk has been sold to WNBC New York, KNBC Los Angeles and Fox’s WFLD Chicago . About three months ago, USA acquired the reruns for weekdays, also starting in fall 2008.
