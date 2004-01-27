Monk Continues to Sizzle
USA Network’s Monk is still heating up its new season. The quirky detective show grabbed 5.9 million viewers Jan. 23, down just a hair from the 6 million who tuned in Jan. 16.
This most recent episode -- on which actor John Turturro made a guest appearance as detective Adrian Monk’s brother -- garnered a 4.5 household rating.
