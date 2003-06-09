Moneyline gets new moniker

Cable News Network anchor Lou Dobbs' show is getting a new on-air name.

As of Monday, Dobbs' newcast is being called Lou Dobbs Tonight.

The show -- formerly known as Lou Dobbs Moneyline -- is also broadening its focus on political and economic news,

although business and Wall Street will remain key elements.

CNN said Dobbs' show has long been about more than the markets and the name

change better reflects that.

Lou Dobbs Tonight keeps its 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. EST time slot and will now

reair from 11 p.m. to midnight EST.

When Connie Chung was still at CNN, an abbreviated version of her show and

Moneyline reaired in the 11 p.m. hour.