Moneyline gets new moniker
Cable News Network anchor Lou Dobbs' show is getting a new on-air name.
As of Monday, Dobbs' newcast is being called Lou Dobbs Tonight.
The show -- formerly known as Lou Dobbs Moneyline -- is also broadening its focus on political and economic news,
although business and Wall Street will remain key elements.
CNN said Dobbs' show has long been about more than the markets and the name
change better reflects that.
Lou Dobbs Tonight keeps its 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. EST time slot and will now
reair from 11 p.m. to midnight EST.
When Connie Chung was still at CNN, an abbreviated version of her show and
Moneyline reaired in the 11 p.m. hour.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.