‘Money Making Conversations’ Launches on Byron Allen’s HBCUGo
By Jon Lafayette published
Rushion McDonald interview successful graduates
HBCUGo.TV, the streaming network serving the Historically Black Colleges and Universities acquired by Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, is launching Money Making Conversations on Tuesday (April 12).
Money Making Conversations features producer Rushion McDonald, founder of 3815 Media, interviewing successful graduates of HBCU institutions.
Two episodes will appear each month. The first episode will feature Will Packer, followed by an episode with RaaShaun “DJ Envy” Casey, debuting on April 19. Expected to appear on future shows are Stephen A. Smith, Loni Love, Kym Whitley, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Yolanda Adams and Shaun Robinson.
The series is an expansion of McDonald’s Money Making Conversations Masters Class, the No. 1 syndicated weekend show on Black radio.
3815 Media is a branding, marketing and production company. McDonald is known for being the “brand architect” of Steve Harvey’s media career and producing top television sitcoms and syndicated shows like Family Feud, Evidence of Innocence, The Jamie Foxx Show, Sister, Sister and Steve Harvey Talk Show; ESPN Plus’ Stephen A’s World and films including Think Like A Man and Think Like A Man Too. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
