The money list

Two cable-modem chip makers were the biggest winners and ex-MSO Gerry Lenfest the biggest loser among the media's rich in the new Forbes 400 list. Altogether, 33 executives tied to the TV business made the cut.

Henry Nicholas and Henry Samueli, co-founders of Broadcom Corp., posted the biggest gain, with the rising stock price of the modem-component manufacturer increasing their wealth by 225%, to $2.6 billion. WWF Entertainment Chairman Vince McMahon made the list (No. 260) for the first time with an estimated wealth of $1.1 billion.