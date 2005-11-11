Money in the Banks

Tyra Banks continued to give her veteran talk competition a run for the ratings money in key women demos during the November sweeps, in both syndicated and network models.

Her Wednesday syndicated talk show, featuring sister super model Janice Dickinson discussing the dark underside of the runway, topped its time period in New York and L.A. in the key women demos of 18-34 (her target) and 18-49, as well as tying for highest household rating ata 1.7.

In all the overnight metered markets, Tyra beat every talker but Oprah in her target demo, averaging a 2.1/11, topping its previous best in 18-34s by 31% and tying its household best 1.7/5.

And on the network front, her Wednesday UPN reality show, America's Next Top Model, topped all network comers in teh 8-9 p.m. hour in both the 18-34 and 18-49 female demos, recording its biggest audience (5.5 million) of the season.



For stations like UPN affiliate WDCA Washington, which carries both shows in prime time, it made for a dynamic demo duo (say that three times fast).