Money in the Banks

Freshman talker Tyra Banks continued to give her a veteran competition a run for the ratings money in key women demos during the November sweeps.

Her Wednesday show, featuring sister super model Janice Dickinson about the dark underside of the runway, topped its time period in New York and L.A. in the key women demos of 18-34 (her target) and 18-49).

In all the overnight metered markets, Tyra beat every talker but Oprah in her target demo, averaging a 2.1/11, topping its previous best in 18-34's by 31% and tying its household best 1.7/5.